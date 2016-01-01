Overview

Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD is a Dermatologist in Ramona, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Shewmake works at Arch Health Medical Group in Ramona, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.