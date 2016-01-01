Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shewmake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD is a Dermatologist in Ramona, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Locations
1
Arch Health Partners211 13Th St, Ramona, CA 92065 Directions
2
Arch Health Partners - Poway15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shewmake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shewmake accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shewmake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shewmake has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shewmake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shewmake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shewmake.
