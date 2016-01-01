See All Dermatologists in Ramona, CA
Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD is a Dermatologist in Ramona, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Shewmake works at Arch Health Medical Group in Ramona, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arch Health Partners
    211 13Th St, Ramona, CA 92065
  2. 2
    Arch Health Partners - Poway
    15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acne
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Folliculitis
Fungal Infections
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Purpura
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Infections
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912973868
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Med Center
    • Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shewmake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shewmake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shewmake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shewmake has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shewmake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shewmake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shewmake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shewmake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shewmake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

