See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Nymc Fifth Pathway Program.

Dr. Shiller works at Pima Pain Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ and Marana, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spondylitis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pima Pain Center
    4601 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pima Pain Center
    6226 E Pima St Ste 3, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pima Pain Center
    7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Pima Pain Center - Green Valley
    4485 S I 19 Frontage Rd # 100, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000
  5. 5
    Pima Pain Center - Marana
    13395 N Marana Main St # 22, Marana, AZ 85653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shiller?

    Mar 05, 2022
    Top notch! He had me explain where my pain radiated to and then told me what he would do with the injections to ease the pain. He was very friendly, explained everything, told me what he was doing before he did them. Very little pain at all during the procedure. His assistants were also very friendly and reassuring. I will look forward to my next appointment with no trepidation. Thank you.
    Jenn — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shiller to family and friends

    Dr. Shiller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shiller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316252315
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Nymc Fifth Pathway Program
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiller has seen patients for Back Pain, Spondylitis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.