Dr. Stephen Shlafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shlafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shlafer, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Shlafer, MD
Dr. Stephen Shlafer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GOTEBORG / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Seattle Children's Hospital.
Dr. Shlafer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shlafer's Office Locations
-
1
North Sound Pediatrics15808 Mill Creek Blvd Ste 201, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 338-5668
Hospital Affiliations
- Seattle Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shlafer?
We’ve been seeing Dr. Schlafer for 6 years and things have always gone smoothly.
About Dr. Stephen Shlafer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1629185111
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GOTEBORG / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shlafer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shlafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shlafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shlafer works at
Dr. Shlafer speaks German.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shlafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shlafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shlafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shlafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.