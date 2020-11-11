Dr. Stephen Shogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Shogan, MD
Dr. Stephen Shogan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Michigan Medical Center
Dr. Shogan works at
Dr. Shogan's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoONE at Rose Medical Center4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 360, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shogan?
Wore my back out running and in the Air Force, Dr. Shogan did a simple L4/5 aspen clip to fuse that level and re-architectured my low back 12 years ago, rehab'd myself, am fully functional now, and haven't had back pain since. I'm a doc and I've been referring to neurosurgeons for 35 years... Doc Shogan was my personal choice
About Dr. Stephen Shogan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801982400
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shogan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shogan works at
Dr. Shogan has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Shogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.