Dr. Stephen Shorts, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Shorts, MD
Dr. Stephen Shorts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shorts' Office Locations
V Bryan Perry MD PA1722 W 42nd Ave, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 535-5719
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shorts has been caring for my ears for over 30 years. He's very skilled and a good listener.
About Dr. Stephen Shorts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992771174
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
