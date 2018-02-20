Overview of Dr. Stephen Shorts, MD

Dr. Stephen Shorts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shorts works at V Bryan Perry MD PA in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.