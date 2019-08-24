See All Podiatrists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Stephen Silvani, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Walnut Creek, CA
Overview of Dr. Stephen Silvani, DPM

Dr. Stephen Silvani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.

Dr. Silvani works at Kaiser in Walnut Creek, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silvani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser
    1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 (925) 295-4973

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2019
    Dr. Silvani's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Silvani

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Stephen Silvani, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316025489
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Dr. Silvani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvani.

