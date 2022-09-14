Dr. Stephen Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Simpson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana315 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 269-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-2000
-
3
The Family Clinic of Crowley Inc.345 Odd Fellows Rd, Crowley, LA 70526 Directions (337) 269-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
The Iberia Orthopedic Group510 Jefferson Ter Ste A, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 269-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very comfortable with Dr. Simpson. Very thorough and detailed! Great bedside manner! Direct and to the point!
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235128026
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
