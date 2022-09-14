Overview

Dr. Stephen Simpson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Simpson works at Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Crowley, LA and New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.