Dr. Stephen Sims, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Sims works at Stephen Sims MD in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.