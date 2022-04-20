Dr. Stephen Smedlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smedlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Smedlund, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Smedlund, MD
Dr. Stephen Smedlund, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Smedlund's Office Locations
1
Smedlund Stephen E MD910 S Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 340-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t have to wait more than 10 minutes. The receptionist was very kind as was the DR. He was patient and explained things as I asked. He took his time and I didn’t feel rushed.
About Dr. Stephen Smedlund, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851395412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smedlund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smedlund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smedlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smedlund speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smedlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smedlund.
