Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Neurosurgery100 Navarre Pl Ste 6600, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-7227
Saint Joseph Obgyn Specialists611 E Douglas Rd Ste 207, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 647-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Had my second surgery…. Excellent staff, very organized. There was no questions that I didn’t have answered by the Dr. or his PA This medical professional couldn’t ask for better.
About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurosurgery
