Overview

Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.