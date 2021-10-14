See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Valerie Crandall MD & Assocs in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD
Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD
5.0 (406)
View Profile
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
4.8 (231)
View Profile

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates of Fort Myers
    4225 Evans Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-7685
  2. 2
    Eye Associates Of Fort Myers
    7955 Airport Rd N Ste 104, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-7747
  3. 3
    Fort Myers Surgery Center
    13051 University Dr Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 590-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Nystagmus
Eye Cancer
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Nystagmus
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
BlephEx™ for Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?

    Oct 14, 2021
    Dr. Smith was very helpful. I have been having issues with my eyes for years. Many other doctors have told me that there is nothing wrong with my eyes. Dr. Smith's staff was very kind and listened to my concerns. When it came time for me to see the doctor I was already feeling wonderful about my eyes and the care I was receiving. After Dr. Smith examined my eyes, he sat with me and explained my condition until I was satisfied that I understood my condition. The time and care he takes with each patient explained the slightly longer wait. However, it was well worth it. I have waited much longer for worse doctors. By the time I was leaving the facility I was extremely grateful to each and everyone who works in this amazing practice. They make you feel as though you matter and they put your care before all else. I highly recommend Dr. Smith and Staff to you.
    Caring, Passionate, Best Doctor in Town — Oct 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Smith, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith to family and friends

    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Smith, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366438855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Smith, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.