Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Valerie Crandall MD & Assocs in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.