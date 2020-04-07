See All Anesthesiologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

Anesthesiology
3.3 (47)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine in Venice, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramos Center- Venice Office
    1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Ramos Center - Englewood Office
    2061 Englewood Rd Ste 2A, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 07, 2020
    Been to his office for my lower back pain. Helped with my pain. A few years later I was back in his office with a herniated disc in my neck(as per my MRI) I went in and he helped me relieve my pain. That was a year ago Thank you Dr Smith.
    wendy — Apr 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811988942
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp Of New Orleans-Lsu
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
