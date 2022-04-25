Overview of Dr. Stephen Soffer, MD

Dr. Stephen Soffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Soffer works at Berkshire Orthopedic Associates in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.