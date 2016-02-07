Overview of Dr. Stephen Soll, MD

Dr. Stephen Soll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Health and Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Soll works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.