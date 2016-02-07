Dr. Stephen Soll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Soll, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Soll, MD
Dr. Stephen Soll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Health and Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Soll's Office Locations
ReFocus Eye Health10160 Bustleton Ave Ste F, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 645-2936
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor who diagnosed me when others could not. Dr. Soll also is very personal with a great bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr. Soll.
About Dr. Stephen Soll, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- The University of Health and Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soll speaks Spanish.
