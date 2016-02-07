See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Stephen Soll, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephen Soll, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Soll, MD

Dr. Stephen Soll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Health and Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Soll works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Driver, MD
Dr. Paul Driver, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Soll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ReFocus Eye Health
    10160 Bustleton Ave Ste F, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 645-2936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drusen
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Drusen
Farsightedness
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soll?

    Feb 07, 2016
    Excellent doctor who diagnosed me when others could not. Dr. Soll also is very personal with a great bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr. Soll.
    Philaelphia, PA — Feb 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Soll, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Soll, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soll to family and friends

    Dr. Soll's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soll

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Soll, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Soll, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114924701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University of Health and Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Soll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soll works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Soll’s profile.

    Dr. Soll has seen patients for Drusen and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Soll, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.