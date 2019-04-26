Dr. Stephen Somkuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somkuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Somkuti, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Somkuti, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Somkuti works at
Locations
Sincera Reproductive Medicine1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Compassionate and honest. Dr. Somkuti is a professional. He helps you navigate this emotionally stress filled process and takes the time to explain your options. He not only listens but hears what you have to say which is very comforting. We would highly recommend him and the kind staff in this practice.
About Dr. Stephen Somkuti, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1164489704
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- Duke Residency
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somkuti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somkuti accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somkuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somkuti speaks German and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Somkuti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somkuti.
