Overview of Dr. Stephen Sorokanich Jr, MD

Dr. Stephen Sorokanich Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital.



Dr. Sorokanich Jr works at Stephen Sorokanich Jr. MD in South Abington Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.