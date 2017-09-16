Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD
Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Spalding works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Spalding's Office Locations
-
1
Mental Health Cooperative801 N Holtzclaw Ave # 101, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 697-5950Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spalding?
He is a caring and dedicated dr. He listens to his patients and shows respect for them.
About Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316972052
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spalding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spalding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spalding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spalding works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Spalding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spalding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spalding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spalding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.