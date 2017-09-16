Overview of Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD

Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.



Dr. Spalding works at Mental Health Cooperative in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.