Dr. Stephen Sparks, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Sparks, MD
Dr. Stephen Sparks, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Dr. Sparks works at
Dr. Sparks' Office Locations
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2247Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Henry K.kawamoto Jr.m.dd.d.s.1301 20th St Ste 460, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 820-8608
Valencia Office23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 140, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 362-1240
Childrens National Health System Department of Pediatrics Residency Program111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 476-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Sparks, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962609925
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparks has seen patients for Bedwetting, Phimosis and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.