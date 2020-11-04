Dr. Stephen Spates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Spates, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Spates, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
1
West Orange347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 571-2121
2
Riverdale44 Route Ste 213, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Directions (973) 571-2121
3
Verona60 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have encountered. Thoroughly explained everything in a patient manner. Very professional.
About Dr. Stephen Spates, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740251495
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- College Of Saint Thomas
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Spates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spates has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spates speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spates.
