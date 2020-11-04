See All Dermatologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Stephen Spates, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Spates, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Spates works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Riverdale, NJ and Verona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Orange
    347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121
    Riverdale
    44 Route Ste 213, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121
    Verona
    60 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2020
    One of the best doctors I have encountered. Thoroughly explained everything in a patient manner. Very professional.
    Marc Grossberg — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Spates, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740251495
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado
    Internship
    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of Saint Thomas
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Spates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spates has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

