Overview of Dr. Stephen Spitzer, MD

Dr. Stephen Spitzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crenshaw Community Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Spitzer works at Upstate Specialty Services Center for Retina Care in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.