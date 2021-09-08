Dr. Stephen Stamatis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamatis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Stamatis, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Stamatis, MD
Dr. Stephen Stamatis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Stamatis works at
Dr. Stamatis' Office Locations
-
1
Weatherford Ob.gyn. Associates P.A.706 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-7373
- 2 710 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stamatis?
Always have a great experience. Dr. Stamatis is very personable and takes time to listen (which is why there may be a delay in seeing him). His nurse, Kimberly is awesome and always positive and helpful.
About Dr. Stephen Stamatis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902007222
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stamatis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stamatis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stamatis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stamatis works at
Dr. Stamatis has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stamatis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamatis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamatis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stamatis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stamatis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.