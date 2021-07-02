Dr. Stampp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Stampp, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Stampp, MD
Dr. Stephen Stampp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stampp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stampp's Office Locations
-
1
Organ Peak Surgery141 N Roadrunner Pkwy Ste 220, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 800-7392
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stampp?
Dr. Stampp repaired my hernia and did an awesome job. When I had complications after the surgery, Dr. Stampp was there to "fix me up". He visited me everyday I was in the hospital and monitored my progress. I am very grateful he took the time to care for me as opposed to pawning me off on another doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Stampp, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275824922
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stampp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stampp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stampp works at
Dr. Stampp has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stampp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stampp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stampp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.