Dr. Stephen Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Stark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Stark, MD
Dr. Stephen Stark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Stark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stark's Office Locations
-
1
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 632-6330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- State Farm
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stark?
Dr Stark is a "rock star" he has saved my life twice. He has made me feel comfortable even in the middle of a raging heart attack! I know no better hands to be in when death comes knocking.
About Dr. Stephen Stark, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912981119
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University Of Tennessee
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark works at
Dr. Stark has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.