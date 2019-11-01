Overview

Dr. Stephen Staten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Staten works at Mercy Clinic Primary Care in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.