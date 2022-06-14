See All Ophthalmologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (95)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD

Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Dr. Stechschulte works at Discover Vision Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stechschulte's Office Locations

    Leawood
    11500 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 622-3126
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Kansas City Eye Specialists
    9009 Roe Ave # A, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 385-9009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stechschulte?

    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Stechschulte’s practice is very organized and efficient. Both my husband and I have had cataract surgery performed by him and couldn’t be more thrilled with the experience and the results. Dr. Stechschulte is a very skilled and knowledgeable doctor, who also happens to be very personable m. We would never consider changing providers, because we have such confidence in him and his team.
    About Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stechschulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stechschulte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stechschulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stechschulte has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stechschulte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Stechschulte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stechschulte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stechschulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stechschulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

