Overview of Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD

Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.



Dr. Stechschulte works at Discover Vision Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.