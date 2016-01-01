Dr. Stephen Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Steiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Steiner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mattoon, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Locations
SBL Gastroenterology1000 Health Center Dr, Mattoon, IL 61938 Directions (217) 258-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Steiner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Internal Medicine
