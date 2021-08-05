Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD
Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Steinmetz's Office Locations
Stephen R. Steinmetz PC2700 10th Ave S Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steinmetz and his staff are absolutely great! The first time I met Dr. Steinmetz I could see he was going to be a stickler for every detail of my surgery, and he was, I could not be happier with the results. Dr. Steinmetz has a great bedside manner which was very important to me. He never seems in a hurry though I know he is. His staff are all so caring and compassionate. They have gone out of their way to help me. I can't recommend enough--while surgery is never fun---this doctor and staff will help you get through it with great care, and great RESULTS!!
About Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982716536
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - University of Tennessee, Memphis
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.