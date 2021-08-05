See All Plastic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (45)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD

Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Steinmetz works at Stephen R Steinmetz MD PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinmetz's Office Locations

    Stephen R. Steinmetz PC
    2700 10th Ave S Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0980

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions

Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Aug 05, 2021
    Dr. Steinmetz and his staff are absolutely great! The first time I met Dr. Steinmetz I could see he was going to be a stickler for every detail of my surgery, and he was, I could not be happier with the results. Dr. Steinmetz has a great bedside manner which was very important to me. He never seems in a hurry though I know he is. His staff are all so caring and compassionate. They have gone out of their way to help me. I can't recommend enough--while surgery is never fun---this doctor and staff will help you get through it with great care, and great RESULTS!!
    Rhonda G — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery - University of Tennessee, Memphis
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Stephen Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz works at Stephen R Steinmetz MD PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Steinmetz’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

