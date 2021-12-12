Overview of Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD

Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Coryell Memorial Hospital and Limestone Medical Center.



Dr. Stimson works at Ascension Medical Group Urology Clinic in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.