Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stimson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD
Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Coryell Memorial Hospital and Limestone Medical Center.
Dr. Stimson works at
Dr. Stimson's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Urology Clinic601 W State Highway 6 Ste 105, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 741-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Coryell Memorial Hospital
- Limestone Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stimson?
I was referred by my PCP due to kidney cancer. I absolutely appreciated the straight forward way Dr. Stimson talked with me and my husband about the options we had and what the best way to proceed. Dr. Stimson's team scheduled everything as quick as possible and my surgery went without a hitch. Everyone is impressed by my recovery time and the way my scars are healing/developing at this time. All my follow up appointments had already been scheduled before I even went into surgery. Response times from Dr. Stimson and his team are amazing and I recommend him for anything. I felt always taken care of and our questions have been answered. Never a delay in waiting to be called back or anything. Will definitely keep my care with him.
About Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1699814616
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas Technical University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stimson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stimson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stimson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stimson works at
Dr. Stimson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stimson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stimson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stimson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stimson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stimson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.