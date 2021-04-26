Dr. Stephen Storer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Storer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Storer, MD
Dr. Stephen Storer, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Storer works at
Dr. Storer's Office Locations
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5541Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5549
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 869-5539
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 869-5547Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-5562Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Centene
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Financial Group
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Same day appointment for fracture. Kind, thorough, great bedside manner with my 11 year old. Thank you
About Dr. Stephen Storer, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1710093620
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angles
- New York Orthopaedic Hospital
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
