Dr. Stephen Strohlein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Strohlein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Pocono Mri Imaging and Diagnostic Centerllc239 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-3872Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
St. Luke's Monroe Campus100 St Lukes Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (272) 212-3090Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Luke's Care Now - Brodheadsville111 Route 715, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 Directions (272) 212-3090
St. Luke's Gastroenterology - Monroe3565 Route 611 Ste 300, Bartonsville, PA 18321 Directions (272) 212-3090Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Strolein is a meticulous, expert in the field of gastroenterology. I trust him implicitly. He’s caring, worries about his patients. Always checks up on them after a procedure and will remain my gastroenterologist forever. Few doctors are like him. He puts you at ease, listens intently, describes the best course of action and is always available to you if necessary. He once called me while on vacation to check up on me. None like him in my 65 years on this planet I strongly recommend him to all looking for an outstanding gastroenterologist
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Strohlein has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strohlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
