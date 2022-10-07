Dr. Stephen Struble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Struble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Struble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Total Joint Care115 Parkway Office Ct Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 277-0427
Total Joint Care104 Bass Lake Rd, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 277-0427
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, caring, hometown service" "The staff are really friendly and helpful."All staff members are attentive and caring, while remaining efficient and professional ."They're so knowledgable, Great people"with friendly atmosphere and always makes you feel welcome."Dr Stephen Struble is so nice, kind hearted, Friendliness, compassionate, consistent, and very professional. He’s well experienced, honest and hardworking. "Always friendly and caring!!" Very personable!" "Very helpful. So knowledgable and willing to answer any question." God bless Dr. Struble and his all other staff members. Thank you so much for everything you Guys do for us. Great job! Keep it up! Hands down the best doctor!!!
About Dr. Stephen Struble, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578546644
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian-Orthopaedic Hospital
- Santa Monica-Ucla Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
