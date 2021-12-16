See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Stephen Stuart, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Stuart, MD

Dr. Stephen Stuart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Stuart works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stuart's Office Locations

    Southview Medical Group, P.C.
    833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 (205) 933-4640
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    University of Alabama Health Serv
    701 20TH ST S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 934-3411
    Uab Hospital
    625 19TH ST S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 934-2490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Tobacco Use Disorder
Overweight
Obesity
Tobacco Use Disorder

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2021
    Dr Stuart is concerned about his patients health in all ways. He makes certain he explains his observations and decisions on how to correct problems. My husband and I have seen him 3 times so far, and he called our home to personally explain a concern he had with husband's health and how to proceed. He never rushes. We are in our 70s and are impressed with his skills and technique.
    Mainouses — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Stuart, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790131951
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stuart works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Stuart’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

