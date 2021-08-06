Overview of Dr. Stephen Sullivan, MD

Dr. Stephen Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Taylor and Sullivan Plastic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.