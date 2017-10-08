See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD

Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Sundberg works at Gillette Children's - Hospital and Clinics in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Spina Bifida along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sundberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gillette Children's - Hospital and Clinics
    640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 291-2848

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spina Bifida
Scoliosis
Difficulty With Walking
Spina Bifida
Scoliosis
Difficulty With Walking

Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Contracture Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Limp in Children Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteogenesis Imperfecta Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perthe's Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2017
    We couldn't have found a better surgeon! Dr Sundberg is definitely excellent at what he does and he genuinely cares about his patients! He is straight to the point, very honest, and he is very good at explaining so everyone understands what he is going to do or has already done. All around a great doctor and surgeon!!
    — Oct 08, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundberg works at Gillette Children's - Hospital and Clinics in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sundberg’s profile.

    Dr. Sundberg has seen patients for Spina Bifida, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

