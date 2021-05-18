Overview of Dr. Stephen Sussman, MD

Dr. Stephen Sussman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sussman works at Advanced Pacific in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.