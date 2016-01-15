Overview of Dr. Stephen Suzuki, MD

Dr. Stephen Suzuki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital



Dr. Suzuki works at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside Inc. in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.