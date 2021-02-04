See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Stephen Switlyk, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (18)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Switlyk, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Switlyk works at STEPHEN A SWITLYK, MD, PLLC in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen A Switlyk MD Pllc
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 509, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 953-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Psoriasis
Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr Switlyk was recommended by Moffitt Cancer Center in 2018 after diagnosis by Moffitt. Dr Switlyk has a number patients referred by Moffitt. I am currently being treated for several different cancers and at this point my skin is clear with no tumors visible. Moffitt Dr's have very high regard for Dr Switlyk. I was not referred for Psoriasis but have battled with it for 50 years. I am 98% clear after my cancer treatment has virtually eliminated my Psoriasis. Doc has a great sense of humor even after over 100+ treatments. PS he is also taking care of my wife's skin cancers.
    Henry — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Switlyk, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568428225
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Switlyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Switlyk works at STEPHEN A SWITLYK, MD, PLLC in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Switlyk’s profile.

    Dr. Switlyk has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Switlyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Switlyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Switlyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Switlyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Switlyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

