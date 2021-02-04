Dr. Switlyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Switlyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Switlyk, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Stephen A Switlyk MD Pllc1921 Waldemere St Ste 509, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 953-9955
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Switlyk was recommended by Moffitt Cancer Center in 2018 after diagnosis by Moffitt. Dr Switlyk has a number patients referred by Moffitt. I am currently being treated for several different cancers and at this point my skin is clear with no tumors visible. Moffitt Dr's have very high regard for Dr Switlyk. I was not referred for Psoriasis but have battled with it for 50 years. I am 98% clear after my cancer treatment has virtually eliminated my Psoriasis. Doc has a great sense of humor even after over 100+ treatments. PS he is also taking care of my wife's skin cancers.
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1568428225
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
