Overview of Dr. Stephen Talley, MD

Dr. Stephen Talley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Talley works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.