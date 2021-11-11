Overview of Dr. Stephen Tate, MD

Dr. Stephen Tate, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Tate works at Panacea Eye Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinguecula and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.