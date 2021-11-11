Dr. Stephen Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Tate, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Tate, MD
Dr. Stephen Tate, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Tate's Office Locations
New Vision Eye Center1055 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Tate and his staff are very professional. I am very satisfied with the cataract surgery he preformed on both my eyes.
About Dr. Stephen Tate, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780736975
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has seen patients for Stye, Pinguecula and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
