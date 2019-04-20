Dr. Stephen Thew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Thew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Thew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Coulee Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Thew works at
Locations
-
1
Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology Cardiothoracic and Vascular Services - Spokane910 W 5th Ave Ste 900, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 473-7147
- 2 250 S Main St Ste 900, Colville, WA 99114 Directions (509) 755-5500
-
3
Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Vascular Services - North Spokane605 E Holland Ave Ste 212, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 724-4100
-
4
Multicare Rockwood Valley Clinic14408 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Coulee Medical Center
- Kootenai Health
- Lincoln Hospital
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thew?
Words are hard o find to describe Dr. Thew's professionalism. For years he's monitored my aortic problem and performed several stent operations, which my wife and I know have kept me on this planet. (along with diet and limited exercise for my age). Now, with aortic valve replacement closer,? Dr. Thew renews my confidence by making himself so available to my needs. A remarkable surgeon and human being.
About Dr. Stephen Thew, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1588617591
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thew accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thew works at
Dr. Thew has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Thew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.