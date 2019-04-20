Overview

Dr. Stephen Thew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Coulee Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Thew works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology Cardiothoracic and Vascular Services - Spokane in Spokane, WA with other offices in Colville, WA and Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.