Dr. Stephen Thon, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Thon, MD
Dr. Stephen Thon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Thon works at
Dr. Thon's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialist14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0013
-
2
Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists11960 Lioness Way Ste 260, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 276-7768Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I tore my achilles tendon in May 2021 and was referred to Dr. Thon, and I am so glad I was because he and his entire office staff have been nothing but incredible. He is attentive, thorough, confident, and professional; I felt like he genuinely wanted the very best outcome for me and didn't push surgery as the only option. I ended up getting the surgery, which has been an experience 100x better than I ever expected thanks to Dr. Thon. I can't say enough good things about him and his practice, and I will confidently recommend him any time I can. Thank you, Dr. Thon!
About Dr. Stephen Thon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1417376120
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- Tulane University Orthopaedic Surgery
- Tulane Univ Sch Med
