Dr. Tobias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Tobias, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Tobias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Tobias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 518-7500
-
2
Cardiology Assoc. of Palm Beach1401 Forum Way Ste 300, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 898-5000
- 3 7857 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 898-7000
-
4
Cleveland Clinic Florida Wellington2789 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (954) 518-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tobias?
About Dr. Stephen Tobias, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1730281981
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobias works at
Dr. Tobias has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tobias speaks Afrikaans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.