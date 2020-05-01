Overview of Dr. Stephen Trauzzi, MD

Dr. Stephen Trauzzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Trauzzi works at Sound Shore Urology in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.