Dr. Stephen Trauzzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Trauzzi, MD
Dr. Stephen Trauzzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Trauzzi works at
Dr. Trauzzi's Office Locations
Westchester Eye M.d.s120 WARREN ST, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor, wonderful staff. Very professional & friendly attention to patients. Quality of care is excellent. I want to recommend Dr. Trauzzi to all, who has urology problems. I want to thank very much Dr. Trauzzi & his staff for providing service excellent.
About Dr. Stephen Trauzzi, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1699711663
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
