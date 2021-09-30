Dr. Stephen Treacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Treacy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Treacy, MD
Dr. Stephen Treacy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Diamond, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.
Dr. Treacy's Office Locations
Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus1450 E Division St, Diamond, IL 60416 Directions (815) 942-4875Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1051 W US Route 6 Ste 100, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (815) 942-4875Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1310 Houbolt Rd, Joliet, IL 60431 Directions (815) 741-4000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Pipefitters
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UniCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stephen Treacy is one of a kind and has been there for my family for three generations. He is caring, honest, and most importantly an excellent surgeon. My family and I have seeing him for a wide range of procedures including meniscus surgeries, sprained ankles, pulled hip flexor, knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery, and many broken bones. I would highly recommend and trust Dr. Stephen Treacy for myself, my family, and my grandchildren
About Dr. Stephen Treacy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215946744
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- Tulane U Tulane U Hosps Clins
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
