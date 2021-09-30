Overview of Dr. Stephen Treacy, MD

Dr. Stephen Treacy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Diamond, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.



Dr. Treacy works at Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Diamond, IL with other offices in Morris, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.