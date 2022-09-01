Overview of Dr. Stephen Troum, MD

Dr. Stephen Troum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Troum works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.