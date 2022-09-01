Dr. Stephen Troum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Troum, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Troum, MD
Dr. Stephen Troum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Troum works at
Dr. Troum's Office Locations
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Bone & Joint Southlake731 E Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 386-8047
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care professional and courteous staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Troum, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841298007
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troum has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Troum speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Troum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.