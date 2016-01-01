Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Turner, MD
Dr. Stephen Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Stephen A. Turner M.d. Inc.3500 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227 Directions (614) 237-3000
- 2 4882 E Main St Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 237-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Turner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275577298
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Osteopenia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
