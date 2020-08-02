Overview

Dr. Stephen Turner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Turner works at Corpus Christi Office in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.