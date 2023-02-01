Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unterberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD
Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Unterberg works at
Dr. Unterberg's Office Locations
Genesis Healthcare Partners4060 4th Ave Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-4707
Genesis Urology Rancho Bernardo11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 270, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 485-0554
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Unterberg is a caring and wonderful doctor. He spent a lot of time with me and ran multiple tests to determine how best to help. My surgeries went well. I greatly appreciate all Dr. Unterberg has done for me.
About Dr. Stephen Unterberg, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1215374210
Education & Certifications
- University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
- Uc-San Diego Med Ctr
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unterberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unterberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unterberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Unterberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unterberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unterberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unterberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.