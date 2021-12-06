Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Updegraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD
Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Updegraff's Office Locations
Updegraff Laser Vision1601 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 551-2020
Updegraff Laser Vision13321 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (727) 551-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just recently had cataract surgery, which went very well. There were two visits before surgery, the bulk of them spent with technicians, who did exams, measurements of the eyes, etc. One visit ended with a Doctor of Optometry (not an MD), who summarized the findings and recommendations. The second, longer visit, ended with a very cursory view by Dr. Updegraff. All told, in several hours at the facility, I spent fewer than 10 minutes with Dr. Updegraff, himself,, and five of them were when I was sedated and being operated on. It is not an "up close and personal" practice, but an efficient machine.... My biggest mistake, on my final post-op visit, was to get steered to the on-site optical sales office, where I was sold the most expensive glasses I have ever bought--double the cost of my last glasses from Eyeglass World. I should simply have taken the prescription and had it filled elsewhere. The staff, right down to each of the @10 technicians I DID spend time with, were friendly
About Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245232446
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- Lsu Eye Center
- Charity Hosp-Lsu Sch Med
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Eckerd College
