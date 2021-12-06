See All Ophthalmologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD

Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Updegraff works at Updegraff Laser Vision in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Updegraff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Updegraff Laser Vision
    1601 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 551-2020
  2. 2
    Updegraff Laser Vision
    13321 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 551-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Senile Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Updegraff?

    Dec 06, 2021
    Just recently had cataract surgery, which went very well. There were two visits before surgery, the bulk of them spent with technicians, who did exams, measurements of the eyes, etc. One visit ended with a Doctor of Optometry (not an MD), who summarized the findings and recommendations. The second, longer visit, ended with a very cursory view by Dr. Updegraff. All told, in several hours at the facility, I spent fewer than 10 minutes with Dr. Updegraff, himself,, and five of them were when I was sedated and being operated on. It is not an "up close and personal" practice, but an efficient machine.... My biggest mistake, on my final post-op visit, was to get steered to the on-site optical sales office, where I was sold the most expensive glasses I have ever bought--double the cost of my last glasses from Eyeglass World. I should simply have taken the prescription and had it filled elsewhere. The staff, right down to each of the @10 technicians I DID spend time with, were friendly
    Stephen — Dec 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Updegraff to family and friends

    Dr. Updegraff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Updegraff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245232446
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lsu Eye Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp-Lsu Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eckerd College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Updegraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Updegraff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Updegraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Updegraff has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Updegraff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Updegraff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Updegraff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Updegraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Updegraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Updegraff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.